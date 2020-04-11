What’s So Special About the New Mac mini for 2020? Is It Worth It?

The new Mac mini was one of the three products Apple announced just last month. However, the 2020 iPad Pro and MacBook Air received a little more love and attention than Apple’s tiny desktop.

Nevertheless, the 2020 Mac mini is still a computer worth checking out. Maybe it didn’t receive a massive upgrade, but that doesn’t mean you should look down on this little guy.

In fact, the Mac mini has the potential to be one of the best desktop computers Apple makes. Interested? Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 Mac mini.

A mini Update

The last time Apple’s Mac mini gained an upgrade was in 2018, which was four years after the last 2014 Mac mini was released. This time, Apple took much less time to make an upgrade, but there’s a reason for that. Apple really didn’t add anything to this year’s model.

The 2020 Mac mini now comes with twice as much storage as the previous model.

Now, the base models include 256GB of storage for $799, and the $1,099 version comes with 512GB of storage. Both can support up to 2TB of storage, as the previous models did.

And, that’s basically it. Pretty shocking that it took Apple all of this time to launch an upgrade like this one.

Everything Else Is Still the Same

Besides doubling the storage, Apple did nothing else for the 2020 Mac mini. The $799 model still comes with the same 8th-generation 3.6GHz quad-core Intel Core i3 processor, while the $1,099 version packs an 8th-generation 3.0 GHz 6-core Intel Core i5 processor.

Both models can be upgraded to a 3.2GHz 6-core Intel Core i7, just like in the previous generation.

The 2020 Mac mini also keeps the same Apple T2 Security Chip. This second-generation chip brings more security to the Mac mini in terms of encrypted storage and booted capability. However, this chip is already a standard component in every modern Apple device and computer.

One thing that’s appreciated is that the back of the 2020 Mac mini remains the same as the 2018 model. This is great news since this is what makes the Mac mini stand out from most Apple computers.

The Mac mini comes with a lot of ports. Starting with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, which is Apple’s brand name for USB-C ports.

There’s also two USB 3.0 ports, an Ethernet port, an HDMI 2.0 port, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack. That’s a rare thing to find on Apple products these days.

Who Is the Mac mini for?

Just like the extremely powerful and expensive Mac Pro, the Mac mini might not work for everyone. You need to take into consideration that this is a portable desktop, so it shares all of the good and bad things that a laptop and a desktop possess.

The best things about the Mac mini are its size and ports. You can still be connected no matter where you are, although you’ll need a power source and a screen.

Another great thing about the Mac mini is that it’s customizable. You can add more storage and improve its processor. The downside is that you can’t upgrade it for yourself. Most of the time, you’ll need to go to Apple so they can upgrade your mini after its initial purchase.

If you’re a student or someone who needs to work on the go, the Mac mini is probably not for you.

On the other hand, if you’re someone who needs a lot of power and portability, the 2020 Mac mini is something you should definitely consider.

The Mac mini has a lot of potential. It can be as powerful as a MacBook Pro but in a much cheaper, smaller form factor. If you’re a power user, maybe a designer or editor, who needs power and convenience at a cheaper price, the Mac mini might fit all of your needs. It literally fits everywhere else.

Is the Mac Mini worth the upgrade?

While there are many reasons for new buyers to consider getting the 2020 Mac mini, previous users should think twice before upgrading.

If you’re someone looking to upgrade your current Mac mini, you might want to skip this year’s model. Sadly, Apple didn’t give us enough updates to make an upgrade worth it.

Even if you need more storage, you can make that upgrade on your current model, which will be a lot cheaper than buying the newest Mac mini.

For now, we’ll just have to wait for the next Mac mini to be released. Let’s just hope it doesn’t take Apple four years to do so.