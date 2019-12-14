7 Tricks That Will Save You Money at the Apple Store

An Apple Store (or Apple.com) is not really the place where you see the words “sale,” “discount,” or “clearance” very often. In fact, you probably won't see any sort of sales at all. But, despite that, there are still a number of ways that you can score a great deal on Apple products and gear. Continue reading to browse seven tips to find the best prices at Apple.com and Apple Stores around the globe.

Ask for a Price Match Apple Sources differ on whether or not this is still a policy, but it’s worth asking your friendly Apple Store employee if a price match is possible. It isn’t advertised anywhere on Apple’s website or in-store, but there have been multiple reports of Apple employees honoring it. As per past reports, Apple will mark devices down as much as 10 percent (and possibly more) if you bring in proof of a lower price on the identical product elsewhere. Reportedly, they’ll only match prices from brick-and-mortar stores like Target, Walmart or Best Buy — online retailers like Amazon aren’t on the list.

Trade In an Old Device Anna Hoychuk / Shutterstock One of the most reliable way to get an Apple product at a better price point is to trade in one of your old devices. You can trade in online or in-store and get credit toward a new purchase or the balance on an Apple Store Gift Card. You may be able to get up to $2,530 for a MacBook Pro or $600 for an iPhone XS Max, depending on device specification and other factors. And, in addition to getting a possibly substantial discount or credit toward a new Apple device, you’ll also be helping the planet by reducing electronic waste.

Look for Education Discounts PriceM / Shutterstock Some of the most readily accessible discounts available at Apple Stores are aimed at the education sector. If you’re a teacher or an educator, you can bring in proof of employment and get an education discount at an Apple Store (along with a possible tax-exemption). College students can also get Apple products at up to a 9 percent discount through the company's education portal or in-store. Better yet, Apple typically holds yearly Back to School promotions with additional perks on top of the discount — like a free pair of Beats or discounted AppleCare service.

Government, Military & Veteran Discounts Ononymous Phtographer / Shutterstock If you’re currently in the military, are a veteran, or you’re a family member residing in the same household as someone who is, then you’re eligible for Apple’s military discount. As long as you have your Military ID, you can get the up to 10 percent discount in-store or online on Apple’s military page. Similarly, government employees are also eligible for a discount on new Apple gear. The exact discounts you’ll find will differ depending on whether you’re buying devices for yourself or for your agency. Just be sure to bring your government ID to the brick-and-mortar store.

Shop for Your Business (or from Your Business) Apple Apple actually offers discounts to companies and businesses that have a relationship with them — both large and small businesses. If you work for a large business, it’s worth asking about any discounts with your own HR department or on your company intranet. There may be one available. Small business owners can also get discounts on Apple devices once they spend a certain amount of money. If you’re buying a number of computers or iPads for your business, it’s definitely worth looking into. You can inquire about the company's business-focused program in-store or at this link.

Get an Apple Card Apple We don’t recommend opening a new credit card if you don’t need one. But if you’re in the market for a new piece of plastic, then the Apple Card is probably the closest thing you can get to a consistent “discount” for many of Apple’s products. It isn’t exactly a “discount,” per se. But you’ll earn 3 percent Daily Cash when you use your Apple Card to purchase products from the Apple Store or online at Apple.com. It’s Daily Cash too, which means you’ll be seeing that 3 percent cash back the same exact day. (You can sign up for Apple Card through the Wallet app on your iPhone.)