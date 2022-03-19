Get It Done! 6 Best iPhone Apps to Help Beat Procrastination

Procrastination! There's no better word to describe many of us. After all, why should we do something today when we can do it tomorrow, right?

Well, some of us are actually trying to get things done as fast as possible, but with so many distractions from our own iPhones or other devices, it's a bit hard to focus on one task at a time.

Fortunately, there's a quick and easy solution: your iPhone. You can use your iPhone to help you focus instead of letting you get distracted with social media.

Of course, you'll need to have the right app for the job too. Fortunately, there are countless apps that'll help you get the job done. Keep reading to find out the best apps to beat procrastination once and for all!

Focus@Will: Control Your ADD App Store Attention Deficit Disorder, better known as ADD, is a fairly common condition in today's day and age. Even if you don't have ADD, it's sometimes really hard to focus on doing the work you need to do. And that's where Focus@Will comes in. This app uses music to boost your concentration for as long as you want. There are many different songs to choose from, and you can create your style or let the app choose which music is best suited for your style and personality. Whether you're into relaxing music or an outgoing style, Focus@Will has all the music you need to stay focused on. And you can also track your weekly and monthly progress within the app.

Freedom - Block Distractions App Store You've probably already heard of Freedom before, and there's a reason for that. With over 2 million users, you too can start defeating procrastination with this one. You can create custom blocklists that'll help you avoid apps and websites that you know are taking a little too much of your time. And if you want to take it to the next level, you can block the internet entirely with a few taps. It's a bit extreme, but this app can help you block pretty much everything on your iPhone until you break the bad habit you have. If you know it's hard for you to start working, you can schedule work sessions beforehand so you know when it's time to work. And the best part? You can install it on your iPad and even on your Mac as well. So there won't be any excuses not to get the job done.

Momentum Dash Momentumdash.com Momentum Dash is a web browser plugin that you can install on Safari or any other browser of your choice. Unfortunately, though, it doesn't have a mobile app available, but it'll still help you focus on your work while you're using your computer. You can transform your new tab pages, so you get small motivational phrases every day. And you can also use its built-in to-do list and any of the other features too. Granted, Momentum Dash isn't the most extreme app when it comes to beating procrastination, but since you can use it for free, it's a great way to keep your important tasks on sight while you're using your favorite browser.

Forest - Your Focus Motivation App Store Forest is a unique app that you've probably already heard of. With Forest, you'll be able to focus on your tasks and beat procrastination, but it also comes with a twist. You'll be able to grow your own forest as you become more productive. The way the app works is that you'll set up a time for when you need to focus. Forest will pretty much lock your iPhone until you finish your tasks. And once you finish the work, a digital tree will grow in the app. If you keep working hard, you'll manage to build your own forest inside the app. And if you don't want to work alone, you can work with friends and family and grow trees together. If one person doesn't do the job, the tree will start to wither, so you'll get enough motivation and accountability to keep working hard. And once you're done, you can track your progress with an easy-to-use and insightful chart. Or you can just look at the amazing forest you grew. The best part is that you can also help plant trees in real life. Each digital tree you plan will help the Forest app plant a tree in the real world.

RescueTime App Store If you're having trouble with time management and have no idea what happened to your day, then RescueTime is perfect for you. This app has over ten years of experience, and you can become one of the millions of users the app has helped around the world. RescueTime is an app that'll help you track your time and see where it's actually going. You can use the app to help you build better habits by tracking how you spend your day. If you want to start building a good habit and beat procrastination, you can just set up a reminder in the app so you know when it's time to get to work. What's more, you can install this app on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, so there will be no way for you to miss a reminder. You can see how far you've become with the help of the reports the app will show you. Granted, this isn't the prettiest looking app, but if you're looking for something that'll help you become more productive, this is a good place to start.